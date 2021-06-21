High Peaks hiker shuttles to start after all

“The goal is really to run it from Marcy Field out to the Chapel Pond area and have a safe turnaround there,” he said. Where the shuttle will turn around after reaching Chapel Pond is one of the details that’s still being worked out.

Between Marcy Field and Chapel Pond is a shorter route than what was initially expected. One shuttle was expected to run from Marcy Field in Keene Valley north to the Olympic Sports Complex at Mount Van Hoevenberg, in the town of North Elba. The other was expected to run from Marcy Field south toward trailheads where hikers can access the High Peaks and Giant Mountain wilderness areas. Wilson noted that they’re still hoping to eventually extend the loop to Lake Placid.

As the state, county and the town of Keene prepare to launch this pilot shuttle system, a lack of staffing — something businesses all around the region are also facing right now — remains an issue.

The DEC, Essex County and the town of Keene encourage anyone qualified to drive a bus to contact the Essex County Personnel Department at 518-873-3360 for more information on job opportunities.

The town of Keene also plans to continue running its own hiker shuttle again this year, from Marcy Field to the Garden trailhead, but there’s a shortage of drivers for that bus, too.