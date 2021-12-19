Hield scores 18 points in 4th, Kings beat Spurs 121-114

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buddy Hield scored 18 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and made seven 3-pointers to help the Sacramento Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-114 on Sunday.

Tyrese Haliburton added 27 points and matched his career high with 11 assists, Damian Jones scored a career-high 23 points, and Harrison Barnes had 14 points and seven rebounds. The Kings won for the second time in six games.

"Buddy was big," said Kings assistant coach Doug Christie, who is filling in while interim coach Alvin Gentry is in the NBA's health and safety protocol. "That's what I truly expect. Buddy shoots the ball at such an incredible level. Every time he shoots it, for me, it seems like it's going in and tonight it did."

Hield had only five points before making back-to-back 3s late in the third quarter. He opened the fourth quarter with a mid-range jumper and scored on a pair of driving layups, then made four 3s over the final five minutes.

Hield had 24 points over the final 15 minutes — more than he has scored in all but three games this season.

"He can shoot the cover off the ball," Haliburton said. "It helps when he's making shots for us. He was big down the stretch."

Dejounte Murray had 25 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for San Antonio. The Spurs, coming off a 128-126 victory at Utah on Friday night, outrebounded the Kings but were outscored 27-11 in second-chance points.

"Just started the game too casually," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "I'm don't know if they took it for granted. I don't know if they're still excited about the Utah win. Who knows? But that was a disappointing loss."

The Kings fell behind early before Hield and Haliburton made consecutive 3s and Barnes converted a three-point play. Barnes later connected on a corner 3 to make it 37-27.

PISTONS 100, HEAT 90: Saddiq Bey scored 26 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped their franchise record-tying, 14-game losing streak with a victory over the Miami Heat.

Hamidou Diallo had 15 points and seven rebounds for Detroit, which recorded its first victory since a 97-89 triumph over Indiana on Nov. 17. Frank Jackson added 12 points and Killian Hayes chipped in 11.

Max Strus led the Heat with 24 points off the bench. Kyle Lowry had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Dewayne Dedmon added 11 points for Miami, which had won four of its last five.

Strus scored 15 first-half points as Miami led 48-46 at the break.

Detroit finished the third quarter on a 27-9 run to gain a 79-67 advantage.

Miami closed within five points with less than 5 minutes remaining but Bey and Hayes hit 3-pointers down the stretch to help the Pistons retain the lead.

Heat forward P.J. Tucker left the game in the third quarter with a left knee injury. Miami was already missing Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo due to injuries. Caleb Martin is in the league’s health and safety protocols.

TRAIL BLAZERS 105, GRIZZLIES 100: Damian Lillard scored 32 points, Norman Powell added 28 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Memphis to snap the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak.

Dillon Brooks scored a career-high 37 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies lost for the second time in their last 12 games.

Powell scored 20 in the second half to give the Trail Blazers their second straight victory after they snapped a seven-game losing streak with a home victory over Charlotte on Friday night.

Portland took the lead, 94-91, on a four-point play by Lillard with 4:02 left and reclaimed the advantage, 97-95, on a 3-pointer by Powell three minutes later.

The Grizzlies had a chance to tie at 103 with 5.3 seconds to go, but Desmond Bane’s 3-pointer rimmed out.

