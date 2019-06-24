BOSTON — Marco Hernández beat out an infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth and the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Monday night.
It was the second straight walk-off victory at home for Boston, which has won nine of 12.
Andrew Benintendi led off the ninth with a double. J.D. Martinez struck out and Rafael Devers grounded out to first to move Benintendi to third. Fry then intentionally walked Xander Bogaerts, bringing up Bradley Jr. Bogaerts stole second uncontested, prompting Chicago to intentionally walk Bradley to load the bases for Hernández. He grounded the ball to the hole and beat shortstop Tim Anderson’s throw.
Brandon Workman (7-1) got one out in the eighth, to pick up the victory. Jace Fry (1-3) took the loss for Chicago, which has lost six out of eight.
Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez gave up five runs off six hits, including two home runs over 6 1/3 innings.
Chicago’s Lucas Giolito, who is looking to become the first White Sox All-Star pitcher since Chris Sale and José Quintana in 2016, allowed three runs off six hits, struck out seven and walked four over 5 2/3 innings.
Yoán Moncada had a two-run home run and José Abreu added a two-out, solo home run for the White Sox.
Chicago was clinging to a 3-2 lead in the sixth when Devers drew a one-out walk, followed by sharp double by Xander Bogarts down the left field line.
Giolito intentionally walked Bradley to load the bases, then struck Christian Vázquez looking on five pitches, to bring up Michael Chavis.
But Chavis was selective and after taking a ball and a strike, and laid off three consecutive balls to draw a walk and tie the game.
Debut: Jon Jay finally made his White Sox debut on Tuesday, starting in right field. A free agent pickup from Arizona this winter, Jay had been on the injured list since straining his right hip late during spring training. Renteria said he plans to use the 34-year-old in multiple capacities, playing all three outfield positions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.