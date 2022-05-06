Heidi Halliday, RN, Fort Hudson Health System

“I grew up in Hudson Falls. As an adult, I’ve made my home in Queensbury, where I live with my two daughters, Avary and Mya, my significant other Mike, his daughter Emma, and our dog Marley.

The first time I graduated college was with a generic Liberal Arts degree. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. My roommate at the time was interested in going to school to be a Physicians Assistant, and was gaining patient contact hours by volunteering with the EMS. I decided to tag along. I loved it.

I started EMT training, because certified, and took a job as an ER technician at Glens Falls Hospital. Shortly after, I applied to nursing school. Emergency Room nursing was my first passion. I was an adrenaline junkie.

My team at Fort Hudson Homecare is the most supportive management team and group of colleagues I’ve work with in my entire career. 10/10, would recommend!

I enjoy the versatility of my work. I worked with Glens Falls Hospital for 16 years before coming out into the community. Each specialty has served it’s purpose for a season in my life. I feel as though I’m a pretty well-rounded nurse. I enjoy the daily validation, and I find the environment intellectually and emotionally stimulating and fulfilling.

Work/life balance and overwhelming paperwork can be a challenge in the healthcare field. Through the challenges, I’m very proud of my work. I think I’m pretty good at it. The people I’ve helped, the relationships I’ve formed – these have enriched my life beyond measure.

Outside of work, I’m excited about my kids. While having 2 teenage girls in the house has its challenges, not gonna lie, I do love being their mom and all that comes with it. They are pretty cool humans. I’m a very proud momma here.

I’m mostly a homebody. I love our Adirondacks and what each season has to offer. I like to ski, camp, boating on Lake George is my happy place. I just need a boat. I love the performing arts, theater and live music. I like to read. Meeting friends or my sister for lunch or getting out for a date night is always a treat.

It’s true what they say: If you do a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. I have been a nurse for 21 yrs. ER, ICU, Med/Surg, IV Team, Oncology, Transition Care, Case Management, Discharge Planner, Home Infusion and currently Public Health. Some days I miss the adrenaline of acute care. But, just as in life, we have seasons in our careers. The relationships and bonds I’ve built with my patients and their families out in the community have been more fulfilling than I could ever have imagined. My work has allowed me the flexibility and autonomy to be the mother I wanted to be for my girls. Being a nurse provides me with so much more than a paycheck. I’m blessed and grateful to receive affirmation and validation every single day. I am so humbled by this nomination. If you know a nurse whose made a difference in your life, take a minute and thank them. It’s appreciated.”

