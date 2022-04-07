Hebron man charged with rape

HEBRON — A Hebron man was arrested on Monday after police said he had sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 15.
Marcus A. Opulski, 21, was charged with a felony count of second-degree rape and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. Police said the incident took place on March 22 in Hebron, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Opulski was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on $300 bail. He is due back in Hebron Town Court at a later date.