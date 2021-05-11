Heat clinch playoff spot with 129-121 victory over Celtics

BOSTON — Tyler Herro scored 24 points and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot and locked the Boston Celtics into the play-in tournament Tuesday night with a 129-121 victory.

Miami moved into a tie with idle Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The surging Heat won for the 10th time in 13 games. They have three games left in the regular season.

Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson each scored 22 points, Kendrick Nunn had 18 and Goran Dragic 17 for the Heat. They swept the two-game series in Boston.

Miami star Jimmy Butler had 13 before missing the second half with an eye injury.

Kemba Walker led the Celtics in their regular-season home finale with 36 points. Jayson Tatum scored 33 and Evan Fournier 20. Boston has lost seven of 10.

NETS 115, BULLS 107: Kevin Durant had 21 points and eight assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls despite Zach LaVine’s 41 points.

Joe Harris added 17 points and Bruce Brown had 15 as Brooklyn won its second straight after a four-game slide.

Chicago had its three-game winning streak — and probably its postseason hopes — end.