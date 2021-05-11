Heat clinch playoff spot with 129-121 victory over Celtics

BOSTON — Tyler Herro scored 24 points and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot and locked the Boston Celtics into the play-in tournament Tuesday night with a 129-121 victory.
Miami moved into a tie with idle Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The surging Heat won for the 10th time in 13 games. They have three games left in the regular season.
Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson each scored 22 points, Kendrick Nunn had 18 and Goran Dragic 17 for the Heat. They swept the two-game series in Boston.
Miami star Jimmy Butler had 13 before missing the second half with an eye injury.
Kemba Walker led the Celtics in their regular-season home finale with 36 points. Jayson Tatum scored 33 and Evan Fournier 20. Boston has lost seven of 10.
NETS 115, BULLS 107: Kevin Durant had 21 points and eight assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls despite Zach LaVine’s 41 points.
Joe Harris added 17 points and Bruce Brown had 15 as Brooklyn won its second straight after a four-game slide.
Chicago had its three-game winning streak — and probably its postseason hopes — end.
Brooklyn, which lost guard Kyrie Irving to an apparent facial injury early in the second half, led 93-74 at the start of the final period and sat its starters for most of the period. LaVine, who had 12 points in the fourth, forced them back in by scoring eight straight to cut the lead to 102-91 with 4:54 to play.
CLIPPERS 115, RAPTORS 96: Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points, Paul George added 16 and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way in a win over the Toronto Raptors.
Terance Mann also scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who stayed one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the race for third place in the NBA’s Western Conference. Both teams have three road games left to play. The Nuggets hold the tiebreaker, having won two of three against the Clippers.
NUGGETS 117, HORNETS 112: Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic each scored 30 points, and the Denver Nuggets held off the Charlotte Hornets to snap a two-game slide.
Jokic had 11 rebounds and six assists. Porter knocked down six 3-pointers as the Nuggets withstood a furious late rally led by Devonte Graham, who scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, including five 3-pointers. Jokic did most of his damage at the foul line, where he made 16 of 17 shots.
T’WOLVES 119, PISTONS 100: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 22 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the undermanned Detroit Pistons in a game with significant lottery implications.
Minnesota’s second straight win was its 22nd in 69 games, while the Pistons dropped to 20-50. The Houston Rockets (16-53) are the only team with fewer wins than Detroit. There are three teams — Oklahoma City, Orlando and Cleveland — with 21 wins.
GRIZZLIES 133, MAVERICKS 104: Ja Morant had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies used a third-quarter burst to beat the Dallas Mavericks.
Dillon Brooks added 22 points and John Konchar had a season-high 18 for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson scored 15 points, including 10 in the key third quarter as Memphis continued to try to move up in the Western Conference standings.