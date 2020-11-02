Haynes House needs volunteers, donations and a new director (copy)

The Haynes House will look to High Peaks Hospice to help figure out if visitors need to be tested for COVID-19 before entering the home.

“The partnership with High Peaks Hospice is very important,” said Carol Finke, a board member and volunteer. “They are going to help us put in place procedures and safety measures. They’re going to be our guide in reopening.”

Haynes House is in need of volunteers and in need of a new director, which is a paid position. The ideal candidate would be a retired nurse who doesn’t need benefits, someone who can be available for day or night calls.

While some of the overnight and weekend staff is paid, the house is run by volunteers, who could do a variety of work, including lifting patients, helping run a spaghetti dinner or doing yard work.

The house relies exclusively on volunteer labor and financial contributions. The annual appeal letter for donations will go out this month.

“The heart and dedication is here,” Finke said. “The people on the board are committed to seeing that the house prospers and is here for the community when the community needs it.”

Anyone interested in donating, volunteering or applying for the director position, can call The Haynes House of Hope at 518-642-8155 or go to the website www.thehayneshouseofhope.org.

Call me the good news girl. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.