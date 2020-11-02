Haynes House needs volunteers, donations and a new director (copy)

GRANVILLE — The Haynes House of Hope is trying to reopen, but needs some help and a new director to do so.
Like the rest of the state, the hospice home in Granville closed down in mid-March and has remained closed since.
Haynes House, a nonprofit comfort care home for the terminally ill, hopes to be able to start providing end-of-life care again by the start of the new year.
Board President Joanna Prouty said the house won’t close permanently.
“We will open when we know that it’s safe and that we have volunteers that are feeling comfortable to come back,” Prouty said.
Under normal circumstances, Haynes House of Hope provides a place for families to visit a dying loved one during their last months or days — free of charge. Usually the house can accommodate up to two residents at a time. Families are typically welcome to come and go, cook meals and even stay overnight at the home.
But the rules will have to change with the pandemic. The house will reopen under the guidance of High Peaks Hospice, which has always provided the medical services for the home.
“Right now with COVID, everything’s so uncertain,” Prouty said. “I don’t want people dying without anybody with them.”
The Haynes House will look to High Peaks Hospice to help figure out if visitors need to be tested for COVID-19 before entering the home.
“The partnership with High Peaks Hospice is very important,” said Carol Finke, a board member and volunteer. “They are going to help us put in place procedures and safety measures. They’re going to be our guide in reopening.”
Haynes House is in need of volunteers and in need of a new director, which is a paid position. The ideal candidate would be a retired nurse who doesn’t need benefits, someone who can be available for day or night calls.
While some of the overnight and weekend staff is paid, the house is run by volunteers, who could do a variety of work, including lifting patients, helping run a spaghetti dinner or doing yard work.
The house relies exclusively on volunteer labor and financial contributions. The annual appeal letter for donations will go out this month.
“The heart and dedication is here,” Finke said. “The people on the board are committed to seeing that the house prospers and is here for the community when the community needs it.”
Anyone interested in donating, volunteering or applying for the director position, can call The Haynes House of Hope at 518-642-8155 or go to the website www.thehayneshouseofhope.org.
Call me the good news girl. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206.
