Hartwick's Gagnon named to NFHCA Division III Senior Game

ONEONTA — Former North Warren standout Sydney Gagnon, a senior at Hartwick College, has been named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III Senior Game.

Gagnon has recorded 10 goals and two assists this season. She has 35 goals and 11 assists for 81 total points in her career, and is a three-time Empire 8 all-conference selection. She was an NFHCA North Atlantic Region first-team all-star last season.