Happ, Frazier lift Yanks over Red Sox for 10th straight win

Gio Urshela took advantage, putting the Yankees on the scoreboard with a sacrifice fly that scored DJ LeMahieu. Frazier made it 2-0 with a line drive single to left field, bringing in Aaron Judge.

The Yankees benefited from two errors by Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts to add two more runs in the fourth.

First, Bogaerts couldn’t get the ball out of his glove to start a double play, allowing Frazier to advance to second. Frazier then scored off a Kyle Higashioka’s single to right field.

With runners on first and third, Tyler Wade hit a ground ball to Bogaerts, who stepped on second for a force out but overthrew first baseman Bobby Dalbec as he tried to turn the double play, allowing Mike Tauchman to score.

Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres of the Yankees had the night off. All three are expected to be back in the lineup for Sunday’s finale.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said closer Aroldis Chapman’s appeal of a three-game suspension for throwing a fastball near the head of Tampa Bay’s Michael Brosseau on Sept. 2 may not be heard this season.

“There could be another hearing and more information to be inserted in there,” Boone said. “It could be something that could even be put off until next year.”

