Hamilton County voting begins Saturday

Early voting starts Saturday!

Every voter gets to vote once, so if you vote early, you cannot vote on Election Day. There is no way to cancel a ballot once it is submitted.

In Hamilton County, early voting will be at the Hamilton County Board of Elections, 102 County View Drive, Lake Pleasant.

Voters will sign in using an electronic polling book, but will fill out a paper ballot and feed it into a ballot scanner machines in the same way that ballots are collected on Election Day. The ballots will be counted with all other ballots on Election Day.

Hours for early voting will be:

Saturday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31: noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

