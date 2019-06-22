Tatiana N. Coffinger
Ballot party lines in primary election: Republican and Conservative
Address: 137 Starbuck Road, Indian Lake
Occupation: Principal court attorney, Hamilton County Family, County and Surrogate Courts
Education: J.D., Albany Law School; B.A., SUNY Oswego
Age: 46
Current public offices held: None
Past public offices held: Town justice, Indian Lake Town Court, Hamilton County
Credentials for office: Employed by the Unified Court System full time since 2000 serving as a court attorney/law clerk to numerous judges in the Fourth Judicial District; previously served on the bench as a town justice; taught CLE courses to attorneys and judges around the state; previously employed in the mental health field
Reasons for seeking this position: My entire legal career has been advising judges on the law, drafting decisions, seeking to resolve legal matters in the best interests of the litigants. Having the benefit of practiced solely in the judiciary, I have developed a professional expertise in the relevant areas of family, criminal, civil and estate matters. I am seeking this elected position to provide a continuity of judicial leadership that Hamilton County residents have enjoyed for the last three decades.
James W. Hyde IV
Ballot party lines in primary election: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Address: 1459 State Route 30, Wells
Occupation: Attorney in private practice; assistant county attorney (part time)
Education: B.A. University of Rochester, 1986; J.D. George Mason University School of Law, 1993
Age: 54
Current public offices held: None
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: I am a trial lawyer with extensive trial and appellate experience in criminal, civil and family courts. Since 2014 I have also served as assistant Hamilton County attorney prosecuting child abuse and child neglect for the Department of Social Services.
Reasons for seeking this position: For a lawyer of my experience, this election offers a unique opportunity to give back to the community. Because the position requires the candidate to serve as county judge, Family Court judge and county surrogate, it requires a broad base of experience. I have spent my career helping people in difficult situations. Now I will be able to use that experience to ensure that justice is served in all the cases that come before me.
Marsha King Purdue
Ballot party lines: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Address: P.O. Box 281, Indian Lake
Occupation: Hamilton County district attorney
Education: B.A. College of Saint Rose - history/political science; J.D. Rutgers Law School - Newark, New Jersey
Age: 55
Current public offices held: Hamilton County district attorney, board of directors member as follows: treasurer of the Indian Lake Theater Board; vice president of the Indian Lake Association Board; member of the District Attorney Association Board; and member of the North Country Crime Analysis Center Board.
Past public offices held: County attorney for Hamilton County, board of directors member as follows: member of the Community Development Corporation of Indian Lake; member of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce; member of North Country Legal Services; member of the Glens Falls YMCA.
Credentials for office: I have been an attorney for 30 years, with experience in Surrogate Court administering estates, in Family Court representing children and parents, as the county attorney representing Social Services and the Probation Department and in County Court prosecuting felonies. I have extensive trial experience and Appellate Court experience.
Reasons for seeking this position: I have experience in all areas covered by this judgeship as a private attorney, the county attorney and the district attorney. I not only have the experience, but also have a proven track record of acting with integrity and dedication. I am seeking this office because I want to continue to serve Hamilton County, which has always been my home, and I believe I can best do so as the County Court judge.
