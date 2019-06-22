Dana J. Beyer
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 128 Griffin Road, Wells
Occupation: Senior trial counsel, Allstate Insurance Company
Education: George Washington University, Washington, D.C.; B.A. criminal justice May 1986; Honors: graduated cum laude, Alpha Phi Sigma National Criminal Justice Honor Society; Quinnipiac University School of Law, Hamden, Connecticut, juris doctor degree, May 1989; bar admissions: New York, Connecticut
Age: 58
Current public offices held: I hold no public offices nor have I ever
Past public offices held: I hold no public offices nor have I ever
Credentials for office: Former Schenectady County deputy sheriff executing warrants of arrest; former Westchester County attorney. I have worked for 30 years in all facets and phases of both criminal and civil actions. I have tried over 100 cases from jury selection to verdict including serious felonies and complex commercial cases.
Reasons for seeking this position: I am the fourth generation of my family to live in the Adirondacks. I have been helping the local community with legal matters for over 30 years. I assure you that if elected Hamilton County district attorney I will fight to protect the rights of the victims and citizens of our county. I will bring a level of professionalism, extreme determination and competence to the office of district attorney.
Christopher C. Shambo
Ballot party line in primary election: Republican
Address: 154 Pumpkin Hollow Road, P.O. Box 544, Wells
Occupation: Attorney
Education: Juris Doctorate, Thomas M. Cooley Law School, 2008; bachelor of arts in history, University at Buffalo (SUNY), 2004
Age: 37
Current public offices held: None
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: I have practiced criminal law for over 10 years in Hamilton County. I also have special prosecutor experience in Hamilton County, making me familiar with the NYS Penal Law and Criminal Procedure Law. I am the most qualified of all candidates for the position.
Reason for seeking this position: Having been a member of the Wells community and Hamilton County since 1990, I feel this is an opportunity to serve the community as the first full-time district attorney. I have over 10 years experience practicing criminal law within the county. I have previously served the people as a volunteer firefighter and in many community services projects. I have a good working relationship with the courts, staff and law enforcement throughout the county.
