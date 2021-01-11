Hall won't seek re-election as Glens Falls mayor (copy)

Both Hall and Reid said they plan to stay active in the community.

Hall was councilman-at-large for nine years before elected mayor. He served on the Glens Falls Planning Board for four years and served as a supervisor at the county level for two years.

He also sat on the Glens Falls Recreation Commission for four years. He has been active on a number of committees and has been a longtime member of the group that organizes the state boys high school basketball tournament.

Reid served for 15 years on the Glens Falls City School District School Board, 10 years on the Glens Falls Planning Board and 10 years as a member of the Chapman Historical Museum board. She also spent five years on the board of the Glens Falls Home, four years as Ward 3 councilwoman and four years as councilwoman-at-large. For the last 16 years, she has served on the board of Warren County Head Start.

Reid said in a follow-up interview that she ran as a team with Hall and said it is appropriate to go out when he does.

“Government works really well if the mayor and the councilperson-at-large are of a like mind and work well as a team. I think it’s important that the next mayor have the ability to try to get a councilperson of their choosing for the seat,” she said.