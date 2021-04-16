Hall scores again, Swayman solid as Bruins blank Islanders

The teams meet one final time this season May 10 in Boston.

CANADIENS 2, FLAMES 1: Tyler Toffoli scored two goals, including the winner in the third period, to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a victory over Calgary that snapped the Flames’ three-game winning streak.

Toffoli was credited with the go-ahead goal at 15:45 of the third after he deflected in a pass from Joel Armia over the glove of Jacob Markstrom. Toffoli came in without a goal in six games.

“An offensive guy like him,” coach Dominique Ducharme said, “I could see he was getting frustrated, which is normal and which is good to see a guy that wants to make the difference.”

Jake Allen made 13 of his 28 saves in the first period for the Canadiens, who had lost three of their previous four games — including a 4-1 loss to the Flames on Wednesday night.

Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Flames, who had pulled within four points of the Canadiens for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. The teams face each other three more times this month in Calgary.

“We beat a team that’s breathing down our necks a little bit here in the playoff hunt,” Toffoli said. “So it was a big win for us.”