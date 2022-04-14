Halfmoon man sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually abusing girl

BALLSTON SPA — A Halfmoon man was sentenced on Thursday to 5 years in prison for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.
Anthony C. Lebrecht Jr., 34, had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on March 29 to felony first-degree sexual abuse. He was arrested on Jan. 13. Police said he subjected the girl to sexual contact. The incident took place in Malta on Nov. 14.
He also must serve 15 years of post-release supervision. Lebrecht’s sentence will run concurrently to a sentence in Schenectady County Court.
The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau assisted in the investigation.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.