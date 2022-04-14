 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Halfmoon man sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually abusing girl

Anthony C. Lebrecht Jr.

Lebrecht

 Provided photo

BALLSTON SPA — A Halfmoon man was sentenced on Thursday to 5 years in prison for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

Anthony C. Lebrecht Jr., 34, had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on March 29 to felony first-degree sexual abuse. He was arrested on Jan. 13. Police said he subjected the girl to sexual contact. The incident took place in Malta on Nov. 14.

He also must serve 15 years of post-release supervision. Lebrecht’s sentence will run concurrently to a sentence in Schenectady County Court.

The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau assisted in the investigation.

