Halfmoon man sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually abusing girl

BALLSTON SPA — A Halfmoon man was sentenced on Thursday to 5 years in prison for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

Anthony C. Lebrecht Jr., 34, had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on March 29 to felony first-degree sexual abuse. He was arrested on Jan. 13. Police said he subjected the girl to sexual contact. The incident took place in Malta on Nov. 14.