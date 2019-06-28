Degrees awarded: 49

Valedictorian: Erik Schreiner

Salutatorian: Emily Johnson

Featured speaker: Kristin Saheim, high school social studies teacher and alumna

Notable: This year will be the first ceremony in the newly remodeled auditorium, and each year Hadley-Luzerne closes its ceremony with a candlelight service

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Sending off the Class of 2019

article

Argyle Central School

article

Bolton Central School

article

Cambridge Central School

18 updates

Load comments