Degrees awarded: 49
Valedictorian: Erik Schreiner
Salutatorian: Emily Johnson
Featured speaker: Kristin Saheim, high school social studies teacher and alumna
Notable: This year will be the first ceremony in the newly remodeled auditorium, and each year Hadley-Luzerne closes its ceremony with a candlelight service
