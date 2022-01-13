 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gurney Lane pond open for skating

QUEENSBURY — The town has announced that the pond at the Gurney Lane Recreation Area is open for skating.

People are only allowed to skate during daylight hours. Skating is weather dependent.

Hockey sticks and pucks are permitted, but no full-ice, organized games are allowed.

