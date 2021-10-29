The Post-Star welcomes submission of guest opinion essays from community members who are well-versed in a particular subject and want to speak directly to readers. Essays that focus on subjects of broad community interest are appreciated. Reactions to letters, editorials and commentaries are better contained in responding letters to the editor. To be considered, email to condon@poststar.com or call 518-742-3250 in advance of writing.
Guest essays
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Hudson Falls woman has been arrested after police said she provided false information on a welfare application.
Warren County on Sunday reported that a resident who was not vaccinated died. An unvaccinated Washington County resident also died.
Two people are under arrest after police said they stole merchandise and assaulted employees at the Dollar Tree store in South Glens Falls.
An Indian Lake man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly entering a Corinth home and attacking a person with a tomahawk.
A Gansevoort man is facing charges after police said he pointed a loaded rifle at three people.
A Saratoga County man was arrested on Thursday after police said he struck a woman on the side of her head with a pistol.
A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he struck a passing vehicle, damaging it.
A Lake George man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting someone during a domestic incident.
Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a multi-vehicle crash Friday night that led to the death of a Warrensburg man, according to police.
The Showtime series “Billions” was filming scenes for its sixth season at The Sagamore resort in Bolton Landing on Wednesday and Thursday.