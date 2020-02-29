GUEST ESSAY: Passenger rail deserves our support

The Trump administration wants to cut funding for Amtrak’s northeast corridor service by more than half, and similar cuts are proposed for their long-distance passenger trains across the U.S. Drastic reductions in Amtrak funding have been proposed before, and Congress has restored most of the funds, but the passenger rail system’s survival is never certain.

The proposed cuts come at a time when U.S. population and economic growth are concentrated in megaregions like those extending from Atlanta to Charlotte, Chicago to Detroit, Portland to Seattle or Los Angeles to San Diego, where cities and their suburbs are merging with those of neighboring cities.

These urban corridors could greatly benefit from expanded passenger rail service, because highways are the megaregions’ main streets, and predictions for 2040 show gridlock on these highways for much of the day. Demand for flights from city to city within the megaregions will also increase, worsening airport delays.