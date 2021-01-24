GUEST ESSAY: Glens Falls Hospital's wound center can provide help when it's needed

Being recognized as a Center of Distinction is an honor for the hospital but an even bigger honor for the local communities. Knowing our community members can stay local to receive some of the best wound care in the country is a burden off the people of these communities.

Studies show that 80% of people with diabetes will develop a wound over the course of their lifetime. Having the healing center ready to assist in getting those affected by wounds healed and back in the community is the greatest accomplishment we can provide to our area. A patient’s quality of life is dealt a significant blow when one develops chronic wounds and we’re here to get them back to living their best life. We appreciate and are honored our community members entrust us to restore the quality of life that every person deserves.

I want the community to know we are here for you. If anything, this past year has shown us that we all need help sometimes. The Glens Falls Hospital Wound Healing Center’s mission is just that.

If you have a wound or need wound care, don’t hesitate to call and make an appointment at 518-926-1522.

