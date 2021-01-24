GUEST ESSAY: Glens Falls Hospital's wound center can provide help when it's needed

Glens Falls Hospital is happy to announce that our Wound Healing Center has been named a 2020 Center of Distinction 2020 by Healogics, the country’s leader in wound care and hyperbaric medicine.
To be considered for this recognition, the Wound Healing Center had to surpass high performance metric goals that included a heal rate higher than 92%, a patient satisfaction score higher than 92%, and a median days to heal of less than 28 days, which we achieved thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team.
This award exemplifies the mission that the staff of the Wound Healing Center has committed to bring to the communities of Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties. Opening in 2004, the Wound Healing Center specializes in the treatment of chronic non-healing wounds, including those caused by diabetes, venous, pressure, radiation, surgical and traumatic injuries.
Over time, the center has become the local leader in Upstate New York at managing and healing these chronic conditions. We employ a group of specialized providers and nurses to assess each individual history and create a custom care plan tailored to each patient.
The wound center is equipped with the most advanced technology in the area, including the first hyperbaric oxygen chambers, bioengineered skin substitutes, and advanced specialty wound care dressing.
Being recognized as a Center of Distinction is an honor for the hospital but an even bigger honor for the local communities. Knowing our community members can stay local to receive some of the best wound care in the country is a burden off the people of these communities.
Studies show that 80% of people with diabetes will develop a wound over the course of their lifetime. Having the healing center ready to assist in getting those affected by wounds healed and back in the community is the greatest accomplishment we can provide to our area. A patient’s quality of life is dealt a significant blow when one develops chronic wounds and we’re here to get them back to living their best life. We appreciate and are honored our community members entrust us to restore the quality of life that every person deserves.
I want the community to know we are here for you. If anything, this past year has shown us that we all need help sometimes. The Glens Falls Hospital Wound Healing Center’s mission is just that.
If you have a wound or need wound care, don’t hesitate to call and make an appointment at 518-926-1522.