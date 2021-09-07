GUEST ESSAY: A personal remembrance of a tragic day

After the phone calls from my daughter and to the answering machine at home, I was standing at my desk assembling papers for the 10 a.m. client meeting when my phone rang again with a phone call from another colleague. I turned from my desktop and looked out the windows at New York Harbor. The caller was in a hotel room in Philadelphia and had seen news of the crash and fire at the World Trade Center on television. He was calling to see how we were and if we were affected by the crash. As I was telling him the plane had hit the other tower not ours, out of the corner of my eye to the right I became aware of a plane going past and out the harbor. As it turned near the Statue of Liberty and headed back toward New York City, the thought flashed through my mind that a news crew was flying by to see what was going on at 1 World Trade Center. However, very quickly I became aware of the fact that it was a large jet and I began to develop a sense of fear. The thought flashed through my mind that it might be a military jet and maybe it was attacking New York City or that there had not been a plane crash at 1 World Trade Center but rather a plane-launched rocket. In a matter of milliseconds I saw that the plane was not a military jet and that it had the markings for United Airlines. At this point the plane was obviously headed directly at 2 World Trade Center at what seemed like eye level. I was still on the phone. I believe I yelled into the phone, “Holy s—-, a plane is coming right at us! He is going to hit the building!” and dropped the phone. I recall hearing the loud sound of the jet engines accelerating. It appeared that the plane banked and climbed slightly, then hit the building. To this day, I believe that if the jet had not accelerated it would have hit the building where I stood. Instead it hit more than 20 floors above me. I remember well the sound of screeching metal on metal, much like the sound of an automobile collision but magnified a thousand times, but I don’t remember feeling the impact or seeing the after-effects of the resulting explosion. A colleague later told me that he had to hold onto one of the work station cubicle partitions in order to keep from falling over from the impact, saw ceiling tiles fall and that outside the office windows it was black as night, apparently from the fireball resultant from the exploding jet fuel.