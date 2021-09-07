GUEST ESSAY: A personal remembrance of a tragic day

Editor’s note:
On Sept. 11, 2001, Earl Mikoloski was in his office on the 51st floor of 2 World Trade Center (the south tower) overlooking the New York City harbor as an employee of Guy Carpenter & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of the global insurance brokerage Marsh & McLennan. A year later, he sat for several hours to write down all he remembered about that day.
Although he has had a home in Bolton Landing since 1993, Earl Mikoloski and his wife (now deceased) became full-time residents in 2006 after he retired and moved from Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey.
As a means to become better integrated with the Bolton community and to pay forward for the efforts of first responders at the World Trade Center, he became a volunteer ambulance driver with Bolton EMS in 2009 and trained to become a volunteer EMT in 2010.
This is an updated version of what he wrote in 2002, which has only been shared with family and friends until now.
I clearly recall being struck by the beauty of the morning when I disembarked from the NY Waterways ferry that crossed the Hudson River from Jersey City to the dock at New York City’s World Financial Center a little after 7:00 in the morning. The bright blue sky, brilliant sun, and freshness of the air struck me as I left the ferry dock and walked past the North Cove Marina. Following my usual schedule I proceeded to the gym atop the Marriott Vista Hotel, situated between the two World Trade Center towers, for a workout before starting the business day. However, instead of working out indoors, I decided to go for a run along the Hudson River in order to enjoy the outdoors as much as possible before beginning what I anticipated to be a long, busy day spent in the office, in meetings with clients and an evening business dinner.
After changing in the locker room I came back down to the Marriott lobby, crossed West Street to the World Financial Center, and began my run. The chosen route was back along the walkways by North Cove Marina and north along the Hudson River via the extension of Battery Park, past Stuyvesant High School, and north along West Street. The air temperature was moderate and the run was tiring but enjoyable. After showering and changing, I left the Marriott feeling invigorated.
On the way to my office at Guy Carpenter & Company, I stopped for coffee and yogurt in the Morgan Dean Witter sky cafeteria on the 43rd floor of 2 World Trade Center. I arrived at my desk on the south side of the 51st floor of 2 World Trade Center some time after 8:15 a.m.
Before I was able to boot up my laptop computer and get organized for the day ahead, I heard what sounded like an explosion and the building shook. I remember feeling a sick sensation. Looking out the windows of my office I saw flaming unidentifiable debris sailing through the air. I looked across Liberty Street, on the south side of 2 World Trade Center, at the rooftops of the buildings below us and saw small fires of debris burning. My first though was that some large piece of electrical or mechanical equipment had exploded somewhere on the floors above me in our building.
People in our office were running around the floor yelling, some were even hysterical, trying to determine what had occurred. One of our senior staff members was trying to calm some people and was urgently suggesting we all leave immediately by the emergency stairwells in the inner corridors. At that point someone announced that a plane had struck the north tower, 1 World Trade Center. I went to the north side of our floor to look out the windows and saw a hole in the outside upper floors of 1 World Trade Center. There was fire and smoke billowing out of the building but the visual damage to the outside of the tower that I could see did not seem that large. Based on that observation, I remember thinking it must have been a small plane, not unlike some sightseeing planes we would see from time to time flying by the World Trade Center at the same level as our offices. As I walked back to my office, another one of my co-workers went into the conference room in the southwest corner of our office floor and put on a TV monitor to see if he could get a news broadcast. As I walked toward that conference room I noticed that the glass window behind a desk was blown in. There were glass shards on the floor and on a desk; a fresh large cup of coffee was also sitting there. The woman who occupied that work station was not at her desk and nowhere to be seen. I hoped that she was all right (found out days later that she was fine).
As nothing definitive was being reported on TV at that time, I headed back to my office. As I went the whole way around the perimeter of our office floor, I saw no fire or damage on our floor except for the broken window. It appeared at the time that the problems were confined to 1 World Trade Center. Accordingly, any concerns for my personal safety were largely abated. As I returned to my office I ran into another colleague who occupied the office adjoining mine. We discussed whether or not to evacuate the building. Based on what we knew at the time, we decided to stay put. In addition, there was an announcement on the building’s public address system advising that a plane had struck 1 World Trade Center and that building was being evacuated. The announcement further requested that people in other buildings of the World Trade Center complex remain calm and stay where they were. My colleague and I were scheduled to attend a meeting with a client at 10:00 a.m. across town at 175 Water St. We discussed leaving a little earlier than usual for that meeting.
As we were talking, my office telephone rang. It was my youngest daughter, Alicia. There was panic in her voice as she asked if I was all right. From her office, uptown on West Houston Street, she could see the World Trade Center towers and that one tower was burning but she couldn’t tell if it was the building I was in. I assured her that the damage was not to our building and I was fine. After I hung up with her it occurred to me that my wife may see something on TV and would have the same concerns. I called the house but, as she was at a morning visit to a doctor, the answering machine picked up the call. I left a brief message that I was fine, that the damage was not to our building but to 1 World Trade Center.
The views from our offices in 2 World Trade Center were always spectacular In spite of several desk/office/floor moves over the course of 16 years, I had the good fortune of often being situated on the southern or eastern sides of the buildings, with views of New York Harbor and/or the Hudson River. The views were ever changing due to air and water traffic, weather and the setting sun in the evenings. In fact, it was easy to become totally distracted and consumed by what went on outside those windows.
For that reason, from the time I moved into an office at 2 World Trade Center with Guy Carpenter & Co. in 1985, I disciplined myself to only look out the window when I was on the telephone or at the computer facing the monitor screen. (I have to admit to some exceptions to that rule when I knew of something special happening.) In spite of that self-limitation, I had previously witnessed a parachutist zoom by my window before he pulled his ripcord after jumping from the observation deck of 2 World Trade Center. In addition to that, I also witnessed VTOL aircraft taking off from Battery Park, cruise ships coming into New York Harbor on their maiden voyages, wooden tall ship parades and many beautiful sunsets behind the Statue of Liberty.
After the phone calls from my daughter and to the answering machine at home, I was standing at my desk assembling papers for the 10 a.m. client meeting when my phone rang again with a phone call from another colleague. I turned from my desktop and looked out the windows at New York Harbor. The caller was in a hotel room in Philadelphia and had seen news of the crash and fire at the World Trade Center on television. He was calling to see how we were and if we were affected by the crash. As I was telling him the plane had hit the other tower not ours, out of the corner of my eye to the right I became aware of a plane going past and out the harbor. As it turned near the Statue of Liberty and headed back toward New York City, the thought flashed through my mind that a news crew was flying by to see what was going on at 1 World Trade Center. However, very quickly I became aware of the fact that it was a large jet and I began to develop a sense of fear. The thought flashed through my mind that it might be a military jet and maybe it was attacking New York City or that there had not been a plane crash at 1 World Trade Center but rather a plane-launched rocket. In a matter of milliseconds I saw that the plane was not a military jet and that it had the markings for United Airlines. At this point the plane was obviously headed directly at 2 World Trade Center at what seemed like eye level. I was still on the phone. I believe I yelled into the phone, “Holy s—-, a plane is coming right at us! He is going to hit the building!” and dropped the phone. I recall hearing the loud sound of the jet engines accelerating. It appeared that the plane banked and climbed slightly, then hit the building. To this day, I believe that if the jet had not accelerated it would have hit the building where I stood. Instead it hit more than 20 floors above me. I remember well the sound of screeching metal on metal, much like the sound of an automobile collision but magnified a thousand times, but I don’t remember feeling the impact or seeing the after-effects of the resulting explosion. A colleague later told me that he had to hold onto one of the work station cubicle partitions in order to keep from falling over from the impact, saw ceiling tiles fall and that outside the office windows it was black as night, apparently from the fireball resultant from the exploding jet fuel.
Although I have relayed this story many times, to family, friends and other who have asked about my experience, I don’t remember those moments of time. I can only recollect bits and pieces of what happened for the next few minutes. I don’t recall being afraid but rather a cognizance that I had survived. Thinking that, much like the 1993 bombing at the World Trade Center, we would be let back into the building after the fire was put out but that we may not be able to re-occupy the World Trade Center for a longer period than in 1993, I tried to think of what business information I would need for the next few days and packed my laptop computer into my briefcase. I then walked out of my office and looked around the southern side of the office floor. It appeared as though everyone had gone, so I went to the inner corridors of our floor toward the nearest emergency stairwell. As I passed through the self-locking door from our office space to the inner corridor I saw another colleague heading toward the stairwell at the opposite end of the corridor. For some reason at this point, after the inner corridor door had closed and locked, I remembered that I forgot my Palm Pilot PDA. I tried to go back to my office but the electronic card key would not work to unlock the door so I turned around again and went into the closest emergency stairwell.
The stairwell was full of people walking down the stairs; it was well lighted and ventilated, but there was neither smoke nor fumes. I merged into the flow of people, not seeing anyone from Guy Carpenter that I knew. Most people seemed to be in good spirits, proceeding orderly and in good humor but many unsure as to what exactly had happened. One heavy woman was breathing with difficulty and stopped at one landing. Some people were assisting her and she told them to go ahead but they stayed with her. I mentioned to a few of the people around me what I had seen. It was at that time that I first voiced that I believed it was a terrorist attack. I estimate that it took me about 25 minutes to get down to where the stairwell led us out onto the upper lobby floor of 2 World Trade Center at the outdoor plaza level. Looking out onto the plaza I was amazed at the then quantity of debris that was strewn all over the plaza where a large outdoor fountain was.
We were immediately directed by World Trade Center security personnel onto the escalator steps (now stationary) down to the concourse level lobby and into the under plaza shopping concourse area. One of the first things I saw then was a woman coming from 1 World Trade Center, burned from head to toe, being led out of the area by people assisting her. She was not screaming or crying but she was obviously in shock. Police and World Trade Center security personnel directed thousands of us past the escalators down to the subterranean PATH station and around some of the retail shops on that level to another escalator in order for us to walk back up to ground level outside of the buildings close to Church Street on the eastern perimeter of the World Trade Center complex. When I had entered the underground concourse I stopped at the first policeman I saw to try to tell him what I had seen, expecting that someone in government needed to know this was an intentional act and not an accident. However, he told me to keep moving and to wait to tell someone when I got outside. I don’t think anyone was thinking the buildings were going to collapse; with falling debris and fires, their primary concern at that time was getting everyone out of the complex. I often think about the faces of those police and firemen doing their jobs for our benefit, going into the building complex as we were exiting. I expect that many of those people died when 2 World Trade Center tower fell later.
We came out of the World Trade Center complex onto the plaza at the Borders bookstore at Church Street, across from the Millennium Hotel and were directed away from the World Trade Center either north or east. Again I stopped by a policeman, but when I started to tell him what I saw he told me to just keep moving, that “they will figure it out.” After I crossed Church Street with the crowd and onto Fulton Street, I came upon a woman with a microphone and tape recorder with the WCBS 880 all news radio station label. She was a reporter and was stopping people, asking them what they saw. I related what I had seen to that point. My local garage mechanic later told my wife that he heard the interview on the radio that night.
At that point, I began to think about contacting my family, to let them know that I was all right and out of the building. However, when I tried my cellphone, I could not get a connection and all the street-level public pay phones had long lines of people. I decided to continue walking east to a client’s offices at 175 Water St., thinking that I would be able to use one of their phones to call home. As I walked I continued to dial the cellphone and finally got a connection to home and talked to my wife. I told her that I was okay and out of the building; that I was going to walk over to the ferry dock at the end of Wall Street in order to try to get a boat to New Jersey. With that, the connection was lost.
I proceeded east and did go by 175 Water St. but everyone was evacuated out of that building, so I kept going to the ferry docks a few blocks away. When I got to the docks at the east end of Wall Street, I saw that thousands of people had the same idea. Suddenly there was what sounded like a gigantic explosion immediately followed by a smoke and debris cloud coming at us from all the streets west of where we were. Because we could not see the World Trade Center buildings from that area due to the narrow streets and other tall buildings, no one knew what was happening. Another plane crash? A bomb? We didn’t know 2 World Trade Center had collapsed. People were running frantically in every direction. At that time I felt a sense of panic. Fortunately, by the time the debris cloud made it all the way to the start of the FDR Drive and East River it was mostly smoke and dust, although my suit was burned in a couple of spots from some hot debris.
I decided that downtown New York City was not the place to be and it was going to be a long wait before I could get a ferry to New Jersey from Pier 11 at Wall Street. I started walking north with the crowd up the FDR Drive, covering my nose and mouth with a handkerchief so as to avoid breathing in all the dust in the air. At the ramps for the Brooklyn Bridge I got off the FDR and headed north toward Chinatown, thinking that I would head back west and perhaps walk through the Holland Tunnel under the Hudson River to New Jersey. As I neared One Police Plaza, I heard the same sound as before, looked back southwest toward the World Trade Center and saw 1 World Trade Center collapse. This time I was far enough away so as to avoid the cloud. I continued north through Chinatown and when I got to Chambers Street, headed west. Not surprisingly, when I got to the Holland Tunnel the police had closed it off.
I decided to walk further north to see if I could find my daughter Alicia’s office building, remembering her call and how concerned she must be. However, I couldn’t remember exactly where the building was and decided to keep going north and west; thinking I would go to the New York Waterway ferries on West and 35th streets. As I walked along 14th Street I was able to make another phone connection home. My wife, Kathleen, was relieved to know that I was alive and well. When the earlier phone connection was lost she was afraid that I had been caught in the collapse of 2 World Trade Center since she did not know at the time how far away from that area I had gotten.
When I reached West Street at the Hudson River, I turned north again. At Chelsea Piers, around 23rd Street, I saw hundreds of ambulances lined up waiting to be called to go down to the disaster area. People were passing out bottled water to many of us walking along. I learned that the dinner cruise boats operating from that area were now ferrying people to the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, so I joined the thousands of people lined up waiting for the boats. I got on one of the largest boats, with a stated capacity of 600, and after it loaded up we left the dock for Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken, New Jersey. The crew passed out dinner rolls to the passengers and there were pitchers of water with plastic cups.
As we filed out of the boat in Weehawken, I heard my name called and turned back to see my next-door neighbor from home and one of his colleagues from work. They had been evacuated from another office building in the downtown area, also walked uptown and ended up on the same boat with me. Although they were able to contact the other fellow’s wife with the intent of having her drive to Weehawken to pick us up, we determined that due to what we were hearing about road closings in the area it might have taken her hours to get to us.
From where we were along the river waterfront we looked across at the smoldering ruins and black cloud hanging over the World Trade Center site. However, somehow just being on the other side of the Hudson River we felt safe and in surprisingly good spirits.
Although I normally took a commuter train to and from work, due to that day’s original evening business dinner plans I had taken my car that morning to a parking lot in Jersey City where there was ferry service to New York. We decided to walk to my car at the parking lot at Harborplace in Jersey City about 5 miles away. As we were walking, we caught a bus that was heading down toward the NJ Transit train terminal in Hoboken. When the driver got to the terminal he agreed to continue on and bring us as close to Jersey City as he could get. On the bus we met a woman trying to get home to a town nearby to where we lived, so we invited her to join us. We got down to the roadways outside of the Holland Tunnel on the New Jersey side and that was as far as the bus could get due to the closed roads. We walked from there to the parking lot at Harborplace in Jersey City to my car.
From the parking lot we looked again across the river to where the World Trade Center once stood. Nothing but fire and smoke.
In order to get home, we drove a variety of back roads on a convoluted route out of Jersey City in order to avoid road blockages and standstill traffic on main highways. We dropped the woman from Rutherford at her home and proceeded to Hasbrouck Heights. When I arrived home my wife, Kathleen, and our other daughter, Elizabeth, were out in front of the house waiting. She is a teacher, and when the event occurred was asked by the principal of her school if she had family that worked in the World Trade Center. When she told them her father worked in the WTC, she was told to leave and join her family.
There is no more joy in the world than what I felt at the moment I arrived home to my family so many hours after the start of that day.
About five and half years after that Sept. 11th, I seized the opportunity to retire early from the company I worked for and fulfilled the dream to move to Bolton Landing as a permanent resident as opposed to being just a “weekender.” Remembering well the emergency responders who perished on that tragic day, when I saw an appeal from the Bolton Rescue Squad for volunteers, I took that opportunity to join as my way of somehow repaying those lost souls for their sacrifice.
Now, 20 years after Sept. 11, 2001, although I still remember so many details of that day, there remains that block of time from the moment the plane struck the building I was in to the time I was in the corridor about to go down the exit stairway that I have no remembrance.
