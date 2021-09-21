GUEST EDITORIAL: Voting lawsuit is distillation of hypocrisy

Fourteen Republican members of the state House have filed a legal challenge to the law that allowed no-excuse mail-in voting — a law that 11 of those esteemed legislators supported two years ago.

In essence, they are asking the state Commonwealth Court to declare unconstitutional their own legislative actions.

Only in Pennsylvania, where politics and hypocrisy are forever linked, would you find a lawsuit this bizarre.

The 2019 law, which received near-unanimous support in the Republican-controlled Legislature, provided for no-excuse voting by mail. The legislators now claim the law violates a constitutional provision that requires lawmakers to provide a way for people to vote if they are unable to do so in person for specific reasons. Those reasons include being out of town on business, illness, physical disability, Election Day duties or a religious observance.

The dubious challenge by this group of 14 is that the law — again, one that 11 of them approved — should be struck down because it allows people to vote by mail even if they do not fit into one of the specific reasons for not voting in person.