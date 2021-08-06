GUEST EDITORIAL: U.S. finally protects one of the last old-growth forests

The blight of industrial-scale old-growth logging in Alaska is about to end. And it couldn’t have happened soon enough. And, in fact, it didn’t happen soon enough.

The Biden administration recently announced sweeping protections for Alaska’s Tongass National Forest that include the cessation of large-scale old-growth logging. Also, road development will be barred in 9 million acres of the 16.7 million-acre forest.

The protections for this forestland signals a shift for a region that has been felling massive trees for decades. The new rules constitute a reversal of one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest public land decisions.

The changes will halt a big source of future carbon emissions and will protect one of the world’s last fairly intact temperate rainforests. In fact, the Tongass is the only national forest where old-growth logging has been undertaken on an industrial scale.

The wood culled from this ancient forest has been used for everything from musical instruments to elegant shingles. The current scale-back of logging goes further than any previous president’s efforts.