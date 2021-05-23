GUEST EDITORIAL: U.S. aid to Israel should be conditional

But when the Israeli government commits egregious human rights abuses and violates international law, the United States cannot simply turn a blind eye. That’s especially true of the Biden administration, which has made an effort to center its foreign policy on a human rights agenda.

The administration, however, has so far failed to adequately use its influence to persuade Israel to agree on a cease-fire to stop the current bloodshed. Israel’s leadership has rejected a truce offered by Hamas and instead vowed to continue its bombardment of Gaza until there is “complete quiet.”

President Biden has not been willing to put his foot down. To the contrary, he has doubled down on the United States’ unconditional military support for Israel and agreed to an arms sale that includes precision-guided missiles of the kind that The Washington Post reports have been used against Palestinians.

That is most unfortunate, because the death toll from the current violence continues to rise, disproportionately among Palestinians. In the Gaza Strip alone, the Israeli military has killed at least 217 Palestinians, 63 of whom were children. Seventeen more Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, and 10 Israelis, including two children, as well as two Thai workers, have been killed by rockets fired by Hamas, which operates out of Gaza.