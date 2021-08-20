GUEST EDITORIAL: Put the manatee back on the endangered species list before it's too late

Pat Rose, the longtime executive director of the Save the Manatee Club, was sounding the alarm back in February. Today, he believes about 20% of the nearly 4,000 manatees that comprise Florida’s East Coast population have died since late December.

Rose thinks that relisting manatees as federally endangered will create a greater imperative for Florida to stop dawdling and take steps it should have long ago, like getting septic tanks hooked up to sewer systems and upgrading those sewer plants so the water they’re releasing is much cleaner than it is now.

This is such a classic Florida problem: Scrambling to fix environmental problems rather than having the courage to prevent them in the first place.

We let developers build on sand dunes then spend millions replenishing beach sand that gets washed away in storms. We allow invasive plant and animal species into the state then spend a fortune trying to get rid of them. We let farmers grow crops in the Everglades then spend billions trying to clean up their dirty water.

Lawmakers like House Speaker Chris Sprowls talk about restoring manatee habitats, boasting in a news release that the state was willing to spend $8 million on it this year.