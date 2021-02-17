GUEST EDITORIAL: Parkland massacre has prompted changes, and stubborn resistance

Gun safety stall

Efforts like these, making a personal contribution toward a better society, are especially meaningful now. After the initial flurry of gun legislation, headway on gun safety became next to impossible in Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature. And even the laws that were passed in 2019, labeled the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, aren’t necessarily a given. They may have been signed into law by then-Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, with bipartisan support, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said during his 2018 campaign that he would have vetoed the law — though there were parts he liked — rejecting it because of the restrictions on guns.

Yet that legislation created landmark — and common-sense — changes that this state needed. It raised the age for purchasing a gun to 21, created a three-day waiting period and banned bump stocks — an attachment that enables a semi-automatic weapon to fire faster. It also started a controversial program to train and arm school faculty. At the same time, the state also passed a “red flag” law that allows police, with a court’s approval, to temporarily seize weapons from people considered a threat to themselves or others.

In the years after the shooting, Parkland’s influence spread across the country, with 67 new gun laws enacted in 26 states and Washington, D.C.