GUEST EDITORIAL: Outdated Electoral College must go

National changes that should be made too often happen slowly, if at all. Google founder Eric Schmidt noted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that dire circumstances can bring “10 years of change instantly.”

This presidential election, held in the midst of a reality altered by a new and deadly virus, has brought America’s electoral process into sharp relief. The country must adopt Schmidt’s observation about how quickly changes can come if America hopes to remain a democracy.

The Electoral College must go. This intensely nondemocratic system reflects the founders’ assumption that landed, aristocratic white men were the only people worth listening to and that a true democracy of undisciplined voters would be dangerous.

Their invention has produced presidents favored by the loser of the popular vote twice in the last two decades alone. The disconnect in 2016, when the Electoral College vote went to Donald Trump, was the largest since 1876 when Rutherford B. Hayes was actually chosen by an election commission.