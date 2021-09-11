GUEST EDITORIAL: NY should reconsider extra fair days

Soon after being sworn into her new job, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s made clear that she will employ a much more collaborative leadership style than her predecessor.

Rather than impose decisions from the governor’s office with little or no input from anyone outside the inner circle, which is what Andrew Cuomo did throughout his tenure, Hochul promised to actively engage with her cabinet and other key leaders. Those are the people on the ground living the reality of policy decisions that are made by the governor and Legislature. They should be given a strong voice in how their agencies operate.

A great place for Hochul to employ this leadership style is at the New York State Fairgrounds, and specifically, with respect to the wisdom of running the state fair for 18 days.

In 2019, Cuomo declared that the fair would add five days in a quest to make it the biggest in the nation. Instead, in its first run with the new schedule, the fair experienced its worst attendance in more than three decades.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting scaling back of the fair’s vendors and transportation, had much to do with this year’s dramatic fall. But there was also a palpable sense among vendors, staff and visitors that this fair was just too long.