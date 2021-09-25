GUEST EDITORIAL: New York independent redistricting is an epic flop

New York’s first attempt at independent redistricting was an epic failure, and there is absolutely no joy in saying we told you so.

Voting districts for the state Legislature and Congress are redrawn every 10 years to ensure “one person, one vote.” Districts are adjusted based on population shifts documented by the U.S. Census. After the 2010 census, the Democratic-led Assembly and Republican-led Senate could not agree on a set of maps. A federal court ended up drawing the districts.

A constitutional amendment was supposed to fix all that. In 2014, New York voters agreed to create an independent commission to draw the voting districts.

Except, as the editorial board and many others pointed out, the commission was independent in name only. Eight of its 10 members are appointed by the leaders of the state Assembly and Senate, and the eight appoint two more members. Five Democratic appointees plus five Republican appointees equals deadlock. We urged voters to turn down the amendment, but it passed.

Fast-forward to 2021. As predicted, members of the redistricting commission split along party lines and could not reach a consensus on new district boundaries. Democrats drew one set of maps. Republicans drew another. That throws the final say to the Legislature, now firmly in Democratic Party control.