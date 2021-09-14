GUEST EDITORIAL: Misogynistic laws won't stop with Texas

Thus abortions, while “legal,” have become increasingly difficult to obtain — which is exactly the point. Florida lawmakers have happily joined the fray, requiring women to wait 24 hours to get an abortion and visit the doctor twice, a medically unnecessary hardship on poor and rural Floridians. That law is not in effect while it moves through the courts, but another measure imposes frivolous regulatory requirements on clinics and doctors. Those statutes and similar ones in other states forced many clinics to shut down — also the point.

But the Texas law stands alone, making harassment and surveillance of women seeking abortions standard operating procedure. Instead of charging state officials with enforcement responsibility, it empowers ordinary citizens to file a civil suit against anyone who performs an abortion and anyone who “aids and abets” it.