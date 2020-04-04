GUEST EDITORIAL: If stress is making you overeat, try to relax

If you’re reading this at 11 a.m. and you already maxed out your recommended calories for the day, we feel you. Stay-home orders from state and local governments should come with refrigerator padlocks.

For the privileged employees who can work from home, those not working and for those still heading out the door for work, routines have been shredded. It’s a stressful time. We’re spending more time indoors, and the only thing getting a serious workout is the microwave.

We’re eating peanut butter by the spoonful, popcorn by the handful, ice cream by the bowlful. We’re eating over the kitchen sink, standing at the counter and yes, in bed. There are toast crumbs prickling flannel sheets across America right now as testament to dutifully obeying government restrictions.

We’re trying to cook healthier during this time of uncertainty. But can roasted chicken and vegetables be considered diet food if you eat four servings at a time? Isn’t it an act of patriotism to order takeout burgers and fries to keep local businesses afloat? Is it wrong in the privacy of your own home to enjoy a splash of wine at noon?