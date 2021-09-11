GUEST EDITORIAL: Hochul stands up for NY’s economy

Gov. Kathy Hochul did the right thing in refusing to extend enhanced unemployment benefits — even if she made the decision on procedure, not principle.

Three federal programs expired last Sunday. One extended benefits beyond 26 weeks, a second covered the self-employed, and a third added a $300 weekly bonus to the state amount, often bringing the total to more than what workers would get back on the job.

Progressives wanted all payouts to continue. But Hochul said that federal and state law tied her hands with a ban on allocating new funds to unemployment when the state’s fund is still running a deficit.

But the bigger problem was that an extension would hobble New York’s recovery and add to the state’s coming fiscal woes.

Nationwide, 6 million fewer people are at work than before the pandemic, even as the nation sees record-setting job openings. Businesses are clearly struggling: In a survey out last week, 50% of owners (seasonally adjusted) report job openings they can’t fill, a “record high” for the second straight month. The tight labor market, in turn, is driving up inflation.