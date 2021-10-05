GUEST EDITORIAL: Heartbeat bill cannot be fixed, must be overturned

It’s incredible to think bounty hunters in other states could target women and girls here who are victims of rape and incest. Then again, this is Texas, where the rights of women, especially those who are low-income, aren’t valued.

Jeffrey Hons, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood in South Texas, told Express-News reporter Elizabeth Zavala the restrictions were a “monstrous situation.”

These women survivors have enough monsters in their lives without state lawmakers regulating their bodies.

When questioned about why the state should force rape or incest victims to carry a pregnancy to term, at first Abbott denied the bill would require it. That was a lie rooted in a profound misunderstanding of women’s health.

Then he provided embarrassing misogynistic commentary about rape: “Let’s make something very clear. Rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets.”

We used to say Abbott knows better, but that is far too generous for someone so cynical.