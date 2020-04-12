Guest editorial: Free products can cost too much in privacy

Millions of Americans, sheltering in their homes from the coronavirus, have turned to communications platforms like Zoom, Google Hangouts and Facebook Messenger to work or stay connected to friends and family. Free and easy to use, the services are gobbling up record numbers of new users.
But there’s a saying in Silicon Valley: If the product is free, you are the product.
Americans aren’t willingly surrendering their online identities during this pandemic — many are being compelled to do so by their schools, family or work.
Americans need a guarantee that conversations held over video chat won’t be data collection events.
The videoconferencing company Zoom has been a standout brand of the pandemic, in part because its daily user numbers ballooned to 200 million in March from 10 million last year, making it one of the few buoyant stocks amid the recent sell-off.
New York’s attorney general started an investigation into Zoom, calling on it to proactively beef up security measures.
The New York Times found that Zoom displayed some data from people’s LinkedIn profiles without their permission, a flaw Zoom says it has fixed.
Zoom’s chief executive, Eric Yuan, apologized for the lax security practices, including the transfer of customer data en masse to Facebook, reported by Motherboard.
Technology companies see an opportunity in this crisis. Verily, a division of Google’s parent company, requires a Google account to find and arrange coronavirus testing and says it may share your personal health information with contractors, government agencies and other outside parties.
Video-chat tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams are stirring concerns they may be using data-vacuuming technologies on the most vulnerable. Schools and businesses that now rely on such services often give people no choice but to accept their terms of service.
Harried parents seeking a remedy for their kids’ isolation could be forgiven for not poring over book-length privacy policies before connecting them with grandparents on video chat or entertaining them with a few hours of streaming YouTube videos.
Time and again, corporations have shown that, for them, the value of huge data stores that can inform advertisers or their own product development trumps any potential embarrassment over how it was compiled. Smart home speakers record our private conversations, and smartphones track users with distressingly accurate precision.
Not content with having millions of Americans forced onto their platforms for work or pleasure, the tech industry is also using the pandemic as an excuse to seek the rollback of the modest privacy protections that exist.
Instead of trying to worm out of privacy regulations, companies providing critical connectivity services should apply that energy to limiting data collection during the national emergency.
This editorial originally was published April 7 in the New York Times.
