GUEST EDITORIAL: Florida governor sows election law chaos

Or this: The law says anyone can return mail ballots, but only those of immediate family members and two others. Yet it doesn’t explain how that is to be enforced. Are poll workers supposed to interrogate people dropping off ballots? Are they supposed to provide proof? How do you prove your sister is your sister? The state offered little help other than to say suspicious behavior should be reported to authorities.

“I don’t know how big this person’s family is,” said Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus. “What are we supposed to ask this person? What would you do if you were us?”

Her questions were directed to the Florida Division of Elections, which, as an extension of the governor’s office, gingerly tiptoed around questions, surely because of four pending lawsuits challenging SB 90’s constitutionality. That only added to supervisors’ anxiety.

There are many unanswered questions, but state officials are in a precarious spot. They can’t criticize SB 90 without ripping the governor. If they praise the law, they’ll infuriate supervisors who know it’s flawed. So the lawyer for the state would say, “that’s a good question,” which accomplished nothing.