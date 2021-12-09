GUEST EDITORIAL: Firing Chris Cuomo: In an era of increasing distrust, journalism ethics matter more than ever

CNN is no longer the Cuomo News Network.

What took so long?

In the early months of the pandemic, the Cuomo brothers were riding high. As governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo captivated audiences during the day with daily COVID-19 updates and at night while sparring fraternally with Chris Cuomo, who hosted CNN’s highest-rated evening program.

Chris Cuomo’s own case of COVID-19 deepened the rapport. The brothers stopped arguing over who had been their mother’s favorite child. Andrew became the caring older brother. Ratings doubled. The Associated Press wrote that the program “gives viewers sitting at home a glimpse at the dynamics of a family other than their own.”

Now Andrew Cuomo is the former governor of New York. He resigned as the state legislature was prepared to remove him through impeachment because of sexual misconduct allegations.

In fact, Andrew Cuomo should have resigned earlier after revelations that he covered up deaths in nursing homes. He had ordered them to accept COVID-19 patients. Cuomo worried that the truth of that bad decision could have damaged his $5.2 million book deal.

But at a time of record high distrust in news organizations, our attention focuses more on Chris Cuomo and his former employer. For months, CNN allowed him to violate basic journalism ethics in dealing with his brother even as the network’s employees spoke up.

It’s important that Sun Sentinel readers understand these policies. At credible news organizations, staff members can’t donate to political campaigns and can’t participate in campaign events. We don’t advise candidates. Doing so would be grounds for firing.

Now let’s review what Chris Cuomo did.

As noted, he essentially produced infomercials for Andrew Cuomo that could have brought the former governor a lot of money. After Chris Cuomo joined CNN in 2013, the network barred him from interviewing his brother. That ban ended with the pandemic.

Then, last May came the first revelations that Chris Cuomo had worked to help his brother defend against allegations of sexual harassment. CNN at least should have suspended him. The network could have fired him.

Instead, CNN offered Chris Cuomo the chance to go on leave. It was not a demand. Cuomo refused. CNN President Jeff Zucker said something about “very unique circumstances.”

Similarly, Andrew Cuomo tried to brass it out as the allegations piled up. His defenses collapsed when New York Attorney General Letitia James released her investigation into the former governor’s conduct.

Fittingly, that report also implicated Chris Cuomo. It became clear that he had involved himself in his brother’s defense far more than he had acknowledged.

Example: Andrew Cuomo’s chief of staff asked Chris Cuomo to “check with his sources” at news organizations about other women who might be ready to go public with accusations against Andrew Cuomo. “On it,” Chris Cuomo responded.

Example: Chris Cuomo texted the chief of staff to critique a statement that Andrew Cuomo had released.

Example: Chris Cuomo offered to dig up information on one of his brother’s accusers. He texted the chief of staff that he had “a lead on the wedding girl,” referring to a woman who had accused Andrew Cuomo of groping her at a wedding.

Example: Chris Cuomo suggested that his brother dismiss the allegations by saying, “Sometimes I am playful and make jokes.” Andrew Cuomo did so.

Chris Cuomo tried to defend himself by saying that brothers help brothers. Elisa Batista is campaign director at UltraViolet, a gender justice organization.

“This wasn’t just brothers talking about their lives, or even about politics,” Batista said in a statement. “This was a major network news anchor actively working to support the former governor of New York in pushing back against sexual harassment allegations and denigrating survivors of abuse.”

CNN is not the only network to excuse egregious ethics violations by favored personalities. Fox News’ Sean Hannity appeared onstage with former President Donald Trump at a rally in 2018. Fox called it “an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.” Hannity stayed on the air.

Standards, though, apply equally, regardless of political slant. CNN staffers anonymously called the coddling of Chris Cuomo “super-hypocritical” and “a disgrace to journalism.” Right on both counts.

Zucker pronounced himself “wounded” after learning how much Chris Cuomo had deceived CNN. The network suspended Cuomo last week and fired him on Saturday. It surely didn’t help that the man whose favorite expression was “Let’s get after it” faced his own allegation of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

The brothers’ fates remain entwined. Andrew Cuomo may have to return millions from his book deal. Chris Cuomo, his ratings at CNN having cratered, also left his SiriusXM radio show and lost his own book contract. The title? “Deep Denial.” Perfect.

This editorial was written by the South Florida Sun Sentinel editorial board and was first published in the Fort Lauderdale-based Sun Sentinel.

