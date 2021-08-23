GUEST EDITORIAL: Election will show how voters see Texas restrictions

The Texas Senate always enjoyed a quorum, and already has done most of its work on the slate of issues Gov. Greg Abbott asked them to address. Once the House acts and the two chambers reconcile any amendments and other differences in their versions of the legislation, passage should come quickly.

We then can move on to the next steps, which includes expected lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the new voter restrictions.

The process also will give the American public one of the best opportunities to evaluate the success of Republican lawmakers’ efforts to control the Supreme Court by refusing to consider Barack Obama’s final court appointment and rushing through a late Trump nomination.

Challenges to new voter restrictions by Texas and other states surely will reach the Supreme Court, where its ruling and individual justices’ writings will raise questions on whether their primary loyalties are to the Constitution or to their respective political factions.