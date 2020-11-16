GUEST EDITORIAL: Destructive trade war must be settled

The obvious solution is for the United States and Europe to negotiate mutual elimination of unlawful subsidies, as indeed both sides claim already to be doing. The end of tariffs and subsidized competition would be especially beneficial for Boeing, which is in deep crisis, and dependent on federal aid, due to the pandemic and problems with its troubled 737-Max aircraft, sales of which have been all but paralyzed since two fatal crashes of the new model in late 2018 and early 2019.

Yet Airbus, too, has much to gain from a truce since, while the United States and the E.U. have been fighting over the past decade-and-a-half, China has been building its own commercial aircraft manufacturer, COMAC, into a serious potential competitor, both in the huge Chinese market and beyond.

The pandemic may have shrunk the air travel business permanently, or at least for the medium term; if the United States and Europe want to prevent China from subsidizing its way to a larger share of that shrinking pie, jointly practicing lawful trade could help.