GUEST EDITORIAL: COVID relief spending deadline should be extended

Unless members of Congress find some way to compromise and give Americans an early Christmas through a new round of COVID-19 relief funding, the holiday season will be grim for tens of millions of people.

President Donald Trump can do little about that — but he can do something.

Among many flaws in the original CARES Act was a provision that states had to spend all the money allocated to them under the bill by Dec. 30. In March, that may have seemed reasonable.

But the powers-that-be in Washington, where money flows out like gravy on Thanksgiving Day, failed to take into account the more prudent approach many governors have taken.

In state capitals, many leaders adopted the wise policy of holding onto federal funding in case of a rainier day than even that of March, when the CARES Act was enacted.

As a result, tens of billions of dollars remain unspent.

State and local governments allocated CARES Act money now may face a spend-it-or-lose-it situation. Instead of conserving resources that may be needed badly early next year, they are being told to spend the cash before the end of the year.