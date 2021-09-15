Groundbreaking ceremony held for revitalization of Moran-Derby Park

He said he hopes that new areas, including the soccer field, pickleball courts and the refurbished basketball court, will get people back to the park.

Horrigan said organizers are hoping that local high schools will want to host games there.

In addition to sports, he said it will be a community center.

“We can have concerts, events, garage sales and possibly through the wintertime, we’ll turn those event centers into skating rinks,” he said.

The Chazen Companies, of Glens Falls, designed the project. Delhi-based firm Clark Companies is doing the construction. Horrigan said Clark Companies has a sole focus on constructing athletic facilities.

The cost of the project had been originally pegged at $1.2 million but it has increased to $1.8 million because of the pandemic's disruption to the supply chain and increased costs of materials.

The Derby Park Foundation also has received a $600,000 grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation as well as over $400,000 in donations from the Sandy Hill Foundation, Wheelabrator, Boralex and community residents.