Greenwich's Kiersten Alling and Keegan Collins qualified for the State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Section II meet earlier this week.

Alling finished first in the girls shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 11 1/2 inches, and took second in the weight throw (41-6 1/2) to make states in both events.

Collins captured the girls weight throw with a throw of 46-10 3/4, but just missed going in the shot put, as well, placing third (35-2 1/2).

Schuylerville's Ryan Stark earned a spot in the girls pole vault, clearing 9-6 to place just behind Saratoga Springs' Amelia McBain in the event.

Stillwater's Kara Moran won both the girls long jump (17-1/2) and triple jump (36-10 1/2).

The state indoor meet is set for March 4 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.