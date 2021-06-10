Greenwich program focuses on music of women's suffrage movement

GREENWICH — The Washington County Historical Society and the town of Greenwich are sponsoring “Forward Into Light,” music of the women’s suffrage movement performed by Magpie, at 3 p.m. Saturday at The Commons in Greenwich.

Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket to the outdoor concert, which will be located behind the town of Greenwich office building, 2 Academy St. The rain date will be Sunday. If it rains both days, Sunday’s performance will be on Zoom.

The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help defray expenses.

In addition, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will have two staff members on site for tours of Susan B. Anthony’s childhood home on state Route 29 in the hamlet of Battenville. Restoration work was done on the house in 2020. There is no charge for the tour, but advance registration is necessary.

There will be three tours for 20 people between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday. To reserve a space, call event coordinator Debi Craig at 518-854-3102 and leave a name, phone number and how many are in the party.

