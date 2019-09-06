GREENWICH — After a three-year stretch that saw Greenwich go 29-5 with a pair of Section II titles and a trip to the Carrier Dome, the Witches came crashing back to earth in 2018.
Injuries, turnovers, penalties and a sputtering offense that produced only 84 points all season doomed the Witches to a 2-7 mark, and one of those wins was a forfeit.
“It was tough for everybody,” veteran head coach Brandon Linnett said. “We had a real rash of injuries that I haven’t seen in 15 years. ... Everything went wrong last year. (It was) very humbling, to say the least.”
The Witches are hoping to bounce back with a solid group of 29 players that include several veteran players — seven or eight starters on both sides of the ball — who were thrown into the fire early.
“They have experience — some sooner than they should have gotten it,” Linnett said.
But that experience could pay dividends this season, especially with a returning quarterback, running backs and linemen.
“We’re trying to learn how to win again,” Linnett said. “It doesn’t take long to learn how to lose — it takes a little while to learn how to win again.”
Quarterback: Jesse Kuzmich returns at quarterback, where he was thrown into the starting role as a freshman when Luke Pemrick was injured in preseason. He has a year’s experience in the Witches’ run-oriented spread offense.
Kuzmich comes from Greenwich athletic royalty — he’s the son of Brian Kuzmich and Candace Kapper, both Witches sports stars a generation ago, and is related to John and Tony Traver.
“He’ll have to carry a little bit of the load on offense, running and passing,” Linnett said. “That’s nothing new for us — Lukas (Whitehouse) and Cole (Burgess) did that for us, it’s what the offense is built on.”
Pemrick will continue to back up Kuzmich.
Backs and receivers: Senior Chris Albrecht, a dynamic cutback runner, is poised for a breakout season, and Kaden Hall and Pemrick will also carry the ball. Jackson Vanderhoff, Aiden McPhail and Max Maguire line up as either split ends or tight ends.
Offensive line: The Witches’ front line will be anchored by senior James Ostrowski, a third-year starter at right tackle. Gavin Blair, who started half of last season as a freshman, returns at center. Bryce Lynch returns from injury at left tackle, and the guards are sophomores Ethan Banfield and Jayden Hughes.
“We have good size — we’re young, three sophomores on the line, but they have some experience, they got a chance to play a lot last year,” Linnett said.
Senior Logan Dufrain, a former tight end, backs up every position on the line.
Defense: Greenwich has plenty of returning talent from last season, with Lynch and Ostrowski back at the tackle spots, Hall at inside linebacker, and Albrecht and Pemrick on the outside. Dufrain and Maguire are the ends, Blair takes over an inside linebacker spot, and Vanderhoff, Kuzmich and McPhail man the secondary.
“We don’t have a ton of depth — probably 13 guys playing all of the varsity spots, but hopefully we can get a few guys who can sub in for five or 10 plays defensively,” Linnett said.
Special teams: Albrecht is a jack of all trades who handles all of the Witches’ kicking and punting chores. He was the Class C North first-team kicker last season.
“Hopefully he punts a lot less and kicks off a lot more,” Linnett said.
Outlook: Greenwich has a long way to go after last season, but if the Witches can stay healthy and be more consistent, they could be much-improved.
Linnett said he believes the Witches can be a playoff team, despite a demanding schedule in Class C North that opens against defending Section II champion Cambridge-Salem.
“We have to have some things go our way — you can’t turn the ball over, you have to stay healthy, can’t have 10 penalties a game,” Linnett said. “But we have to prove that. We won’t know till we’re tested, and we get tested right away. We’ll find out what we’re made of, and hopefully we can get off to a good start.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.