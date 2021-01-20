Greenwich man receives up to 4 years in prison for violating protection order

FORT EDWARD — A Greenwich man was sentenced on Jan. 8 to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison for violating an order of protection.

Bryan A. Montpelier was arrested on Nov. 18 after state police and the Washington County Probation Department visited his home.

A person who had an order of protection against Montpelier was in the residence, according to police.

Authorities said he had a .22-caliber rifle that he could not legally possess because of a previous criminal conviction.

Montpelier was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 in Washington County Court to felony first-degree criminal contempt in satisfaction of the charges.

