Greenwich man accused of sexually abusing child under 11

Joseph N. Flynn

GREENWICH — A Greenwich man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing a victim younger than 11 years old.

Joseph N. Flynn, 25, is accused of having sexual contact with the victim in 2015 in the town of Wilton, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Flynn was charged with three counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail. Bail was set at $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond or $50,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.

