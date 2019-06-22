Placing four runners in the top 10, the Greenwich girls cross country team captured the state Class C title down on Long Island, led by junior Brynne Wright, the overall third-place finisher. Witches runners also excelled on the track in spring, as Quinn Collins won the state Division II title in the 800 meters.
