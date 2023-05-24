STILLWATER — The Greenwich boys track team emerged victorious in six individual events Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to win the team title at the Group 4 sectional meet at Stillwater High School.

As a team, the Witches finished second behind Mayfield-Northville, which swept the boys and girls team titles. The Greenwich girls placed fourth, and the Granville boys and girls teams both finished eighth.

For the Greenwich boys, Ryan Alling swept the shot put and discus events, throwing the discus 142 feet, 6 inches, and winning the shot with a throw of 44-8 1/2.

Also for the Witches, Christi Vandoren cleared 11-6 to win the boys pole vault, Jayden White won the 100-meter dash by a lean at the wire with a time of 11.55 seconds, Joseph Radovich took the 400 in 53.26, and Miguel Gonzalez was first in the triple jump (40-5 1/4).

White, Gonzalez, Joshua Poovey and Radovich combined to place second in both the 400 and 1,600 relays, finishing the 400 relay in 46.41, and the 1,600 relay in 3:42.07. Gonzalez was also runner-up in the long jump and White took third in the 200.

Granville got a first-place finish from Tim Pratt in the boys pentathlon with a score of 2502. Nick Powers was second in the shot put (41-8) and fourth in the discus, while Brent Perry was fourth in the shot.

On the girls side, Greenwich's Kiersten Alling and Keegan Collins swapped places with 1-2 finishes in the shot put and discus. Collins won the shot with a throw of 35-3, one inch ahead of Alling, who took first in the discus (122-6). Collins was runner-up in the discus (120-2).

Also for the Witches girls, Dorothy Van Pelt was second in the 100 hurdles, Teagan Wright was runner-up in the 2,000 steeplechase, and Sarah Radovich took fourth in the 100 and 200.

Granville's Amber Gibbs won the 1,500 with a time of 5:16.37 and placed second in the 400 in 1:02.66.