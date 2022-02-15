Greenwich arson suspect ordered held without bail

GREENWICH — Greenwich Village Justice Rachel Clothier declined to set bail Tuesday for John M. Fox, who is accused of setting the fire that destroyed the downtown Wilmarth Building on Feb. 6.

Fox, 48, of Rough and Ready, California, is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree reckless endangerment in the blaze, which displaced seven residents and four businesses.

Public Defender Dustin Bruhns, representing Fox, said her client had no criminal history in New York state. Fox has ties to the area and family who might be willing to post bail for him, Bruhns said.

However, Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said he had just received records from California and Oregon showing that Fox had what Jordan called “a lengthy criminal record” in those states, including drug charges and at least one felony conviction. Jordan said he wasn’t sure that Fox even considered himself a U.S. citizen, noting that he had put down “United Arab Republic” as his country of residence on some papers.

Fox may also be facing a second-degree assault charge resulting from an incident in the Washington County Jail, where he has been held since Sunday, Jordan said. Bruhns said Fox had been hospitalized in Westchester County until that day and was “uncommunicative and incoherent” from medication when he arrived at the jail. Bruhns contended “there was no intent” behind the assault.

During his court session, Fox seemed unclear about what was going on, asking several times what happened to the attorney at his arraignment in the early morning of Feb. 7 in front of Kingsbury Town Justice Anthony White. Michael Mercure, head of the county’s Public Defender's Office, represented Fox at the arraignment. Bruhns told Fox that Mercure was his boss.

Clothier seemed concerned about Fox’s mental state. She wanted to order a hearing to determine whether Fox was competent to stand trial.

“He has to be able to aid in his defense,” she said.

Bruhns insisted that Fox was capable.

“He knows I’m his defense attorney and he knows you’re the judge,” Bruhns said.

Other mental health issues could be evaluated separately, he said.

Jordan told Clothier that there will be other opportunities to order a competency hearing, and said he is requesting a grand jury investigation.

Clothier based her decision not to set bail on Fox’s flight risk, criminal history in California and Oregon, and charges against him in New York state. She set Fox’s next court date for March 22.

According to court papers, Renee D’Aiuto, who had a second-floor apartment in the Wilmarth Building, had picked up Fox, her cousin, in Troy on Feb. 5. He had been staying with D’Aiuto’s sister but she had kicked him out and Fox “had nowhere to go,” D’Aiuto wrote.

After bringing Fox to her apartment, D’Aiuto called her boyfriend, Gianni Delnevo, to stay with her. Delnevo said Fox’s ex-girlfriend had warned him that Fox had threatened to kill her.

Fox, whom D’Aiuto described as “angry and violent,” was burning candles in the room D’Aiuto gave him and inhaling nitrous oxide until the fire started at noon the next day. A witness at 111 Main St., across the street, described hearing breaking glass and seeing Fox jump from the second-floor window just before smoke started to roll out. A Van Ness Avenue resident reported finding a man meeting Fox’s description sitting in his pickup truck. Fox was later tracked by a New York State Police K-9 team and arrested just outside the village.

The fire not only destroyed the Wilmarth Building but also damaged power and telecommunications lines that ran in front of it, causing outages and interruptions. A Verizon truck was parked in front of the remains of the building Tuesday morning, making repairs.

Local photographer and historian Clifford Oliver Mealy lost his studio in the fire, including equipment, an antique camera collection, and decades of files. A GoFundMe page set up for Mealy had collected $35,217 as of Tuesday afternoon. Another GoFundMe appeal for residents of the building had collected $2,935.

The fire also destroyed the Greenwich office of PennyDot Realty, the office of Judith Klingebiel CPA, an office for the building owner, Marta Ward, and a hair salon.

Greenwich Hardware Antiques, owned by Wayne and Maureen Edsforth, was the next building to the south. Firefighters saved the building but not without damage. On Tuesday, a yellow “no occupancy” sign was taped to the front door, and a pair of sooty antique snowshoes hung from a beam inside.

“My building suffered heavy water and smoke damage along with damage to the walls adjacent to the burnt building and the roof and ceiling on the second floor,” the Edsforths wrote in a Facebook post on Feb. 8. “Needless to say I won’t be opening any time soon while I deal with the insurance company and repairs.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0