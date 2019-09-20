The Glens Falls Greenjackets have one more chance to make the Empire Football League playoffs, in their regular-season finale Saturday night.
The Jackets face the Mohawk Valley Nighthawks at 7 p.m. at Waterville High School in a showdown of 4-5 teams. All teams in the EFL are getting two forfeit wins from Seaway Valley, which did not field a team this season.
Glens Falls, coming off a wild 33-32 come-from-behind victory over Plattsburgh, needs a win over Mohawk Valley to get in the playoffs as the fourth seed. The Jackets lost to the Nighthawks 43-14 at home back on Aug. 10.
A victory could give the Greenjackets the third or fourth seed in the EFL semifinals, depending on how Plattsburgh fares against the first-place Tri-City Spartans on Saturday and subsequent tiebreakers.
