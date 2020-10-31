Greater Glens Falls Transit orders new bus, eyes cashless-fare system

“It’s something that we’ve looked at,” Spoczyk said. “Given our size, we want to see the technology progress and develop a little further before we take that leap.”

The transit system is also planning to auction off two of its trolley buses that were taken out of service earlier this year, though it’s unclear how much the 2009 vehicles will sell for.

Sopczyk said the transit system has gotten as much as $20,000 when its auctioned off trolleys previously, but he added that the pandemic has led to less demand for the vehicles than what he’s seen in the past.

The pandemic has also led to a 40% drop in ridership compared to last year, Sopczyk said.

That’s not surprising considering the transit system ceased operations for nearly three months beginning in March due to the pandemic. When service resumed in June, bus capacity was reduced to 50% in order to ensure proper social distancing between passengers as required under state guidelines.

Because of the reduced capacity, the system hasn’t been advertising its services, to ensure that people who rely on the bus to get to work and doctor appoints aren’t turned away due to overcrowding.