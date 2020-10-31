Greater Glens Falls Transit orders new bus, eyes cashless-fare system

GLENS FALLS — The Greater Glens Falls Transit system may be experiencing a drop in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t slowed things down.
The transit system is moving ahead with plans to purchase a new bus and is looking into adopting a cashless-fare system sometime in the not-to-distant future, said Scott Sopczyk, the transportation director of Greater Glens Falls Transit.
“We placed an order on a new bus. It was an option that came with a new bus we purchased a year ago,” he said.
Sopczyk said the bus will be 30 feet long and run on clean diesel, similar to those already in operation. The vehicle, which will replace a 2011 model and cost $432,447, is currently being built and is expected to be delivered sometime in 2022.
“There’s a long build time on transit buses,” he said.
Sopczyk said the system has looked into purchasing carbon-free vehicles, like electric buses, in the past, but given the size of the system and the costs associated with making the switch, a decision has been made to hold off until the technology further develops.
He added that the system will likely have to move away from diesel fuel at some point, given that the state passed a law last year that requires all carbon emissions to be reduced by 85% from 1990 levels by 2050.
“It’s something that we’ve looked at,” Spoczyk said. “Given our size, we want to see the technology progress and develop a little further before we take that leap.”
The transit system is also planning to auction off two of its trolley buses that were taken out of service earlier this year, though it’s unclear how much the 2009 vehicles will sell for.
Sopczyk said the transit system has gotten as much as $20,000 when its auctioned off trolleys previously, but he added that the pandemic has led to less demand for the vehicles than what he’s seen in the past.
The pandemic has also led to a 40% drop in ridership compared to last year, Sopczyk said.
That’s not surprising considering the transit system ceased operations for nearly three months beginning in March due to the pandemic. When service resumed in June, bus capacity was reduced to 50% in order to ensure proper social distancing between passengers as required under state guidelines.
Because of the reduced capacity, the system hasn’t been advertising its services, to ensure that people who rely on the bus to get to work and doctor appoints aren’t turned away due to overcrowding.
“We haven’t wanted to advertise heavily because we don’t want to attract people and then leave them at the curb because we don’t have an available seat for them,” Sopcyzk said.
Trolley service also dropped off around 50% this year due to a shortened season and fewer trolleys being on the road because of COVID concerns.
“We usually have school bus drivers fill our trolley slots. A number of them are older and didn’t feel comfortable driving because of COVID,” he said.
But even with the drop in ridership, Sopczyk said the transit system is secure through 2022. The system received $3.4 million in federal CARES Act funding earlier this year, which has made up for any financial losses the system might have incurred due to the pandemic.
“We’re stable right now,” he said.
The transit system is also looking into adopting a cashless fair system, possibly as early as next year, Sopczyk said.
Plans are still being discussed, but the system will allow riders to board buses more efficiently and make the system more welcoming to tourists, who may be turned off from using the trolleys because they don’t have cash on hand.
The Capital District Transit Authority, which operates throughout the Capital Region, including in Albany, Troy, Schenectady and Saratoga Springs, adopted a cashless system last year.
Sopczyk said there will always be a mechanism to collect cash fares, but said a more modern system will make the system more appealing to some riders.
“More and more people aren’t using hard cash,” he said. “We need to evolve with that and have a medium that people can use to ride the bus.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!